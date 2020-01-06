'This only means I’m very old!' Rafael Nadal on being top-ranked player in three different decades

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal reacted to his record-breaking achievement of being the number one player in the world in three different decades, saying it just means he is “very old.”

On Monday, the 19-time Grand Slam winner handed his team a solid win over Uruguay at the inaugural ATP Cup after easily defeating Pablo Cuevas in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

READ MORE: ‘It’s amazing to share the court with Serena’: Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams team up to win first doubles match

Nadal needed just one hour and 12 minutes to dispatch his less decorated rival, who managed to win just three sets against the Spaniard.

During an on-court interview which took place after the match, Nadal said his three decades atop the ATP rankings makes him feel old.

“You actually are the first player to be World No. 1 in three different decades... what is the secret?” Nadal was asked.

“Well, this only means that I’m very old!” the player replied, causing the crowd to erupt in laughter.

Spain tops the Group B standings after easily beating Georgia and Uruguay. To secure their lead and directly qualify for the quarterfinals, they will need to beat Japan in the next round.

The newly-introduced tournament sees 24 teams divided into six groups, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarterfinals.