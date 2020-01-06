‘It’s amazing to share the court with Serena’: Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams team up to win first doubles match

Former world number one players Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have begun their 2020 seasons in style, teaming up to win their first doubles match at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The newly emerged doubles pair, who have never played together before, cruised to a confident 6-2,6-4 victory against Japanese opponents Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, hasn’t played doubles with anyone other than her sister Venus since 2015.

She proved that she is in excellent physical shape, however, astounding her Japanese rivals with her trademark powerful serves.

Prominent Danish player Wozniacki, who announced her plans to retire following the conclusion of season-opening Grand Slam the Australian Open, said she was happy to share the court with her friend Williams.

“It’s amazing to be able to share the court with Serena,” Wozniacki said. “Every time I missed, she was like: ‘You did a great job!’ I’m hard on myself so I was like: ‘I need to play with you all the time!’”

“It doesn’t seem like she hasn’t played in a long time because she played unbelievably,” Williams said.

“It’s cool. I can’t let the rest of both of our amazing careers go without playing with her. With her doing so well as a Grand Slam champion and a long-time No. 1 for so long, of course I want to share the court with her.”

Both players will also take part in singles matches, with top-seeded Williams taking on Camilia Giorgi of Italy and Wozniacki playing New Zealand wildcard Paige Hourigan.