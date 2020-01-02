Ready to challenge: Fallon Sherrock handed 'challenger' spot in 2020 Premier League Darts

Fallon Sherrock, the female darts player who took the world by storm with a historic run to the third round of the PDC World Darts Championships, has been handed the chance to star in the 2020 Premier League Darts.

The Premier League features the top nine players in the world, who compete head to head in a league format over the course of 16 weeks before the finals at London's O2 Arena in late May.

Joining them at each event will be one specially-selected "challenger" player, who will complete the lineup for that event and take on one of the Premier League regulars. It's an innovation that helps bring more exposure to emerging players, while also giving them the chance to take on, and beat, the world's best in a big arena setting.

And, following the PDC World Darts Championship final in London on Wednesday, PDC chairman Barry Hearn announced the line-player lineup for the Premier League, then confirmed Sherrock as the second "challenger" player.

It means she will join the Premier League lineup at the Nottingham leg of the competition on February 13.

The nine main players set for action in the PDC's Premier League Darts are:

Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney

Nathan Aspinall

Glen Durrant

Confirmed as "challengers": John Henderson, Fallon Sherrock.