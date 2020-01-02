Ready to challenge: Fallon Sherrock handed 'challenger' spot in 2020 Premier League Darts
The Premier League features the top nine players in the world, who compete head to head in a league format over the course of 16 weeks before the finals at London's O2 Arena in late May.Also on rt.com Queen of the oche: Fallon Sherrock makes history with first female win at PDC World Darts Championships
Joining them at each event will be one specially-selected "challenger" player, who will complete the lineup for that event and take on one of the Premier League regulars. It's an innovation that helps bring more exposure to emerging players, while also giving them the chance to take on, and beat, the world's best in a big arena setting.
Wow, wow wow.It just gets better and better.Thank you @OfficialPDC and @SkySportsDarts I can't wait to make an appearance in the Premier League 😍@ModusDarts180@LstyleEurope@DYNASTY_JAPAN@FinanceCastlehttps://t.co/tDrdqCENMX— Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) January 1, 2020
And, following the PDC World Darts Championship final in London on Wednesday, PDC chairman Barry Hearn announced the line-player lineup for the Premier League, then confirmed Sherrock as the second "challenger" player.
It means she will join the Premier League lineup at the Nottingham leg of the competition on February 13.Also on rt.com British sensation Fallon Sherrock defeats another man at PDC World Darts Championships
The nine main players set for action in the PDC's Premier League Darts are:
- Michael van Gerwen
- Peter Wright
- Gerwyn Price
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Gary Anderson
- Daryl Gurney
- Nathan Aspinall
- Glen Durrant
Confirmed as "challengers": John Henderson, Fallon Sherrock.