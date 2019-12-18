 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Queen of the oche: Fallon Sherrock makes history with first female win at PDC World Darts Championships

18 Dec, 2019 10:55
Get short URL
Queen of the oche: Fallon Sherrock makes history with first female win at PDC World Darts Championships
©  Instagram / officialpdc
The world of professional darts is one sporting arena where women can compete against their male counterparts, and Fallon Sherrock made history as the first female player to defeat a man in the PDC World Championships.

The event, renowned as the most prestigious tournament in the sport, takes place at London's Alexandra Palace every year and attracts tens of thousands of fans to the iconic venue for the two-week tournament every Christmas.

And Sherrock – a 2,000-to-1 pre-tournament outsider – wrote her name into the history books as the first woman to win a match at the tournament, while also becoming the first female player to defeat a man in the competition's history.

Sherrock defeated Ted Evetts by three sets to two in a thrilling back-and-forth matchup, as the 25-year-old came from 2-1 down to claim the historic victory.

The Englishwoman hit six 180 scores, and finished the match with a solid three-dart average of 91.12 as she progressed to the next round of the tournament.

And, after the crowd hailed her headline-making win, Sherrock said she was happy to show the world that women could compete on a level playing field with the men and be victorious on the biggest stage in the sport.

"I have proved that we can play the men and can beat them," she said.

"I feel really happy because I have made something for women's darts. I can't believe it. To do that on the biggest stage, wow! I am so happy that I can continue."

Sherrock was the second woman to compete on the stage at the tournament, with Japanese player Mikuru Suzuki narrowly missing out becoming darts' female history-maker after losing out 3-2 to James Richardson via a last-gasp deciding leg earlier in the week.

Sherrock, meanwhile, moves on to the second round, where she faces Austrian veterain Mensur Suljovic.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies