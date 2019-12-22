British sensation Fallon Sherrock defeats another man at PDC World Darts Championships
On Saturday night the 25-year-old eliminated 11th seed Mensur Suljovic 3-1 at London's Alexandra Palace.
The victory came just several days after Sherrock sensationally beat Ted Evetts 3-2 becoming the first female player to defeat a man at the sport's flagship event.
The former hairdresser said she was impressed by her incredible winning streak adding she would not mind winning the title.
The bulls-eye to win it just caps this incredible moment off...Iconic from Fallon Sherrock, a sporting history maker 🎯pic.twitter.com/5hPWx3wbNU— SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) December 22, 2019
“Why not?” she said after her sensational victory. “I've won two games. I'm going to take each game as it comes but there's nothing saying that I can't. I'm going to try.”
In the next game Sherrock will face off against world number 22 Chris Dobey, who defeated Ron Meulenkamp in his respective second round game.