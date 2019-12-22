British sensation Fallon Sherrock defeats another man at PDC World Darts Championships

British female darts player Fallon Sherrock has been making headlines this week after sensationally reaching the third round of the PDC World Darts Championships knocking out strong male competitors.

On Saturday night the 25-year-old eliminated 11th seed Mensur Suljovic 3-1 at London's Alexandra Palace.

The victory came just several days after Sherrock sensationally beat Ted Evetts 3-2 becoming the first female player to defeat a man at the sport's flagship event.

The former hairdresser said she was impressed by her incredible winning streak adding she would not mind winning the title.

The bulls-eye to win it just caps this incredible moment off...Iconic from Fallon Sherrock, a sporting history maker 🎯pic.twitter.com/5hPWx3wbNU — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) December 22, 2019

“Why not?” she said after her sensational victory. “I've won two games. I'm going to take each game as it comes but there's nothing saying that I can't. I'm going to try.”



In the next game Sherrock will face off against world number 22 Chris Dobey, who defeated Ron Meulenkamp in his respective second round game.