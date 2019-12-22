 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British sensation Fallon Sherrock defeats another man at PDC World Darts Championships

22 Dec, 2019 17:46
Fallon Sherrock © REUTERS / Matthew Childs
British female darts player Fallon Sherrock has been making headlines this week after sensationally reaching the third round of the PDC World Darts Championships knocking out strong male competitors.

On Saturday night the 25-year-old eliminated 11th seed Mensur Suljovic 3-1 at London's Alexandra Palace.

The victory came just several days after Sherrock sensationally beat Ted Evetts 3-2 becoming the first female player to defeat a man at the sport's flagship event.

The former hairdresser said she was impressed by her incredible winning streak adding she would not mind winning the title.

Why not?” she said after her sensational victory. “I've won two games. I'm going to take each game as it comes but there's nothing saying that I can't. I'm going to try.”

In the next game Sherrock will face off against world number 22  Chris Dobey, who defeated Ron Meulenkamp in his respective second round game.

