'Gutted' Brit tennis star Andy Murray pulls out of 2020 Australian Open with pelvic injury

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has announced he won’t be playing at the first major tournament of the season, the Australian Open, due to a pelvic injury.

The 32-year-old experienced discomfort during last month’s Davis Cup while playing for the British team, which reached the semi-final.

Upon returning to the court last week Murray again felt pain in the groin area, causing him to realize that the injury was far more serious than he had initially thought.

To prevent further injury or deterioration, Murray has decided to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open. He will also be absent from the inaugural ATP Cup, which will be held prior to the Grand Slam event.

"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I'm gutted I'm not going to be able to play in Australia in January," Murray said.

"After the (Australian Open) this year, when I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.

"Unfortunately I've had a setback recently, and as a precaution I need to work through that before I get back on court competing," the player added.

The former world number one underwent hip surgery 11 months ago, resuming his career last summer.

He took the doubles title at Queen’s in June, before defeating Swiss star Stan Wawrinka to claim his first singles title in two years in Antwerp in October.