 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Cristiano Ronaldo gives Novak Djokovic 'jumping masterclass' at joint training session (VIDEO)

27 Dec, 2019 18:17
Get short URL
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Novak Djokovic 'jumping masterclass' at joint training session (VIDEO)
© Instagram / cristiano
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taught Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic jumping skills while the pair held a joint training session.

The Juventus striker who is famous for his incredible jumping technique which allows him to score goals with his head while leaping off the ground over defenders gave an improvised master class to the 16-time Grand Slam champion.

READ MORE: Ronaldo slid into my DMs but I didn’t reply, claims Russian Instagram stunner as she reveals messages to Neymar

The two sport stars held a contest running in the gym and trying to touch a rope hanging in the air.

Ronaldo effortlessly reproduced his trademark leap which was far higher than Djokovic’s jump.

Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram while also posting the video of the jumping contest.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies