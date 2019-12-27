Cristiano Ronaldo gives Novak Djokovic 'jumping masterclass' at joint training session (VIDEO)

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taught Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic jumping skills while the pair held a joint training session.

The Juventus striker who is famous for his incredible jumping technique which allows him to score goals with his head while leaping off the ground over defenders gave an improvised master class to the 16-time Grand Slam champion.

The two sport stars held a contest running in the gym and trying to touch a rope hanging in the air.

Ronaldo effortlessly reproduced his trademark leap which was far higher than Djokovic’s jump.

“Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram while also posting the video of the jumping contest.