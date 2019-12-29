'You did absolutely nothing!' Russian champions hit out at athletics bosses for 'not protecting them'

Russian athletics world champions have lambasted members of the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF), insisting that they have been hampering the restoration process preventing athletes from competing on the international stage.

In an open letter addressed to the RUSAF bosses, Russian stars, including high jumper Maria Lasitskene, hurdles runner Sergey Shubenkov and pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, demanded answers to a number of issues that should have been resolved.

The trio asked the athletics bosses to clarify efforts that were made to grant Russian competitors a neutral status, a process that has been halted since autumn.

“Everyone, except for the management of the RUSAF, has already understood that the World Athletics will not take any actions until RUSAF’s incumbent bosses are replaced,” the athletes wrote.

“RUSAF’s Executive Committee could have elected a new president on November 23 to give us a chance to take part in international events during the winter season. But it wasn’t done! Instead, you set the election for February 28, when the winter season is almost over. And your explanation that it’s more comfortable for RUSAF members is beyond any explanation!”

The world champions who risk being banned from the second Olympics in a row criticized the RUSAF for not taking any steps toward the body’s restoration snubbing all the recommendations stipulated by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

“What actions have been taken over the past month to resume the process of giving a neutral status to the Russian athletes? Whom did you write? Who wrote those letters? What answers have you received?” the trio went on to ask.

“The Russian Sports Ministry ordered to work out a Road Map to eradicate doping before December 3. But it hasn’t been done yet,” the athletes added complaining that the RUSAF hasn’t done anything meaningful to allow Russian team members to participate in international events.

The organization has been suspended since 2015 over alleged doping violations with the entire team having being banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics.