Miami Heat guard Chris Silva bursts into tears after surprise reunion with mother for first time in three years (VIDEO)

Miami Heat rookie Chris Silva couldn’t hold back the tears when he was reunited with his mother for the first time in three years.

The Gabon native got a late Christmas gift from the NBA, which helped to arrange the reunion.

Carine Minkoue Obame, Silva’s mom, traveled over 6,300 miles to meet her son at the end of Miami’s practice on Friday.

“It’s been 3 years since @SilvaObame has seen his mother. Tonight they reunited and it was everything you could imagine and more,” the club wrote on Twitter.

It’s been 3 years since @SilvaObame has seen his mother. Tonight they reunited and it was everything you could imagine and more.Thanks to @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Sr. VP of Int Basketball Operations Kimberly Bohuny with the support of @NBA_Africa for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/aIFvIpgd3x — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2019

The 23-year-old left his home country in 2012 and has only seen his family once in the seven years since then, spending two weeks in Gabon in 2016.

The surprise visit was set up by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the senior vice president of international basketball operations, Kimberly Bohuny, and the NBA Africa program.

“I couldn’t believe she was walking in… I thought I was seeing a ghost,” Silva said.

Chris Silva on the surprise reunion with his mom. It’s very dusty in here 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WCl2RClbvn — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 28, 2019

“I couldn’t help myself; I was emotional. Thank you Africa NBA for this amazing prize. This goes right to my heart and has made this holiday special to me.”

Silva, who is playing on a two-way contract with the Heat this season, has averaged 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.