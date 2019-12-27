Wilder-Fury 2: The rematch is ON as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury agree to meet on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas

The biggest rematch in heavyweight boxing is signed and sealed, as WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury have agreed to do battle again in Las Vegas on Feb. 22.

The matchup, which many believed wouldn't be made until later in the year, has been confirmed for early in the New Year, with Fury's promoters MTK Global formally announcing the clash.

The pair will meet at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas as the two undefeated heavyweights go face-to-face for a second time in a bid to produce a definitive result following their controversial draw last December.

During that bout, Fury dominated long spells of the contest using his slick boxing and deft footwork to leave the less-polished, but more powerful, Wilder swinging at air.

But with the Brit seemingly set for a landslide win on the scorecards, Wilder twice dropped Fury in the closing stages of the bout to earn himself a draw on the scorecards.

Ahead of their eagerly-anticipated rematch, Fury said: “It’s on! February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA ‘The Big Dosser!”

Wilder was equally confident, saying: “After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions.

"I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.”