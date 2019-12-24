Teen star Haaland ‘picks Juventus’ despite Man Utd ‘offering $260K a week wages’

RB Salzburg’s teenage goal machine Erling Braut Haaland is edging closer to a move to Juventus and could arrive in Italy as early as January, according to reports.

Haaland, 19, is one of the most sought-after young talents in the game, having bagged 28 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season – including eight in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland: Teen ace bags first-half hat-trick on Champions League debut for Salzburg

Amid interest from a host of top clubs, reports in Italy state that Haaland has picked a move to Turin and Juventus, where he is set to link up with a strikeforce already boasting Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

Managed by Maurizio Sarri, Juve are believed to be willing to pay Salzburg €30 million (US$33 million) to bring in Haaland, while a five-year contract worth €3.5 million a season plus bonuses is believed to be on the table.

If the move materializes, it would mean Juve have beaten off competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

English Premier League giants Manchester United, managed by a fellow Norweigan in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are reportedly prepared to offer the youngster wages of £200,000 a week (US$258,000) to get their man.

Solskjaer has said the parties have met for talks, saying Haaland – whose father Alf-Inge Haaland played in England for clubs including Manchester City – is a player he admires.

German side Borussia Dortmund are also keen on Haaland, as are RB Leipzig – who like Haaland’s current club Salzburg are under the Red Bull banner.

While clubs in the race are said to be willing to loan Haaland back to Salzburg until the end of the season, reports in Italy state he would move to Juve immediately on signing in the January transfer window.

Whether or not the reports prove to be true will be revealed in the coming days as one of Europe’s biggest talents decides on his future.