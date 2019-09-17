Erling Haaland: Teen ace bags first-half hat-trick on Champions League debut for Salzburg
Haaland, 19, opened the scoring in the second minute at Red Bull Arena before adding to his tally twice in the last 15 minutes of the half.
Salzburg took a 5-1 lead into the break against their Belgian opponents as they made a near-perfect start to their Group E campaign.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored Salzburg's other goal, while Jhon Lucumí pulled one back for Genk.
2 - Erling Haaland is the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick for Manchester United against Fenerbahçe in September 2004. Destined. pic.twitter.com/BPzFTiNBGy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019
For highly-rated teen forward Haaland – son of former Leeds and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland – it continued an incredible start to the season which has seen him net 11 goals in just seven Austrian league games.