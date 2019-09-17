Erling Haaland: Teen ace bags first-half hat-trick on Champions League debut for Salzburg

Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick on his UEFA Champions League debut as Red Bull Salzburg opened up a big first-half lead against Genk.

Haaland, 19, opened the scoring in the second minute at Red Bull Arena before adding to his tally twice in the last 15 minutes of the half.

Salzburg took a 5-1 lead into the break against their Belgian opponents as they made a near-perfect start to their Group E campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Salzburg's other goal, while Jhon Lucumí pulled one back for Genk.

19 years old.

Champions League debut.

First-half hat-trick.



Erling Haaland. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/8SBDxdOub4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 17, 2019

2 - Erling Haaland is the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick for Manchester United against Fenerbahçe in September 2004. Destined. pic.twitter.com/BPzFTiNBGy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019

For highly-rated teen forward Haaland – son of former Leeds and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland – it continued an incredible start to the season which has seen him net 11 goals in just seven Austrian league games.