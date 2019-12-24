Un-BEE-lievable! Swarm of invading bees forces footballers to dive for cover in Tanzania (VIDEO)

Players in the game between Young Africans and Iringa United were forced to dive for cover after an unusually large swarm of bees invaded a match between two the Tanzanian sides at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Per reports, the swarm of bees began to disrupt the game in the 53rd minute when they forced players to dive for cover and seek shelter from the flying insects.

Some of the video from the game seems to suggest that several of the players were stung by the bees, while fans in the stands retreated in an attempt to avoid the animals.

Nothing wey we no go see for this World. Imagine swamp of bees invaded the pitch during an FA Cup match in Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/duYlHI8D21 — Adebola Mustapha (@Olori_Eko) December 22, 2019

One player, Young Africans' Ali Mtoni Sonso, sought medical treatment after the invasion which is said to have lasted for around 10 minutes.

If the incident affected some of the players, it clearly wasn't those from the Young Africans side as the ended up 4-0 winners when the final whistle was blown.