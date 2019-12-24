 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Un-BEE-lievable! Swarm of invading bees forces footballers to dive for cover in Tanzania (VIDEO)

24 Dec, 2019 09:59
Players in the game between Young Africans and Iringa United were forced to dive for cover after an unusually large swarm of bees invaded a match between two the Tanzanian sides at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Per reports, the swarm of bees began to disrupt the game in the 53rd minute when they forced players to dive for cover and seek shelter from the flying insects. 

Some of the video from the game seems to suggest that several of the players were stung by the bees, while fans in the stands retreated in an attempt to avoid the animals.

One player, Young Africans' Ali Mtoni Sonso, sought medical treatment after the invasion which is said to have lasted for around 10 minutes.

If the incident affected some of the players, it clearly wasn't those from the Young Africans side as the ended up 4-0 winners when the final whistle was blown. 

