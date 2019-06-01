 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Herd of HIPPOS invades rugby pitch in South Africa

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 12:46
© Reuters / Mike Hutchings
There were some heavyweight arrivals to the ranks of Letaba Rugby Club in South Africa this week as a group of hippos made their way onto the team’s pitch.

Footage of at least half a dozen of the lumbering semiaquatic mammals – whose bulk would be the envy of any rugby team’s pack – was shared by news outlet Far North Bulletin, and subsequently did the rounds on social media.

The animals – who weigh up to around 3,900lb (1,800kg) for males – reportedly made their way onto the field to graze after players had just finished a training session.

The team’s pitch lies not far from the Letaba River, and it is reportedly not uncommon for the animals to wander in the area, especially after sunset.

