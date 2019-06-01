WATCH: Herd of HIPPOS invades rugby pitch in South Africa
Footage of at least half a dozen of the lumbering semiaquatic mammals – whose bulk would be the envy of any rugby team’s pack – was shared by news outlet Far North Bulletin, and subsequently did the rounds on social media.
The animals – who weigh up to around 3,900lb (1,800kg) for males – reportedly made their way onto the field to graze after players had just finished a training session.
Letaba Rugby Klub, Tzaneen......forwards training session @bchanakira2@Whenna_Rugby@Kiwi_Bok@SuperSportTV@SuperRugby@Springboks@rhynosaucerospic.twitter.com/Ohy5JQYNmW— Coach-Henco (@CoachBarriesH) May 30, 2019
The team’s pitch lies not far from the Letaba River, and it is reportedly not uncommon for the animals to wander in the area, especially after sunset.