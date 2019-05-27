'Put everything you have on him losing': Is the Drake 'curse' ready to hit McGregor's team again?

The Drake curse is... come on, if you know who Drake is, you most certainly know what the Drake curse is. And it looks like it's ready to hit Conor McGregor's camp once again after the rapper took a picture with Dillon Danis.

The notorious Drake curse has already played a role in the MMA world once. Last October, Canadian 'Drizzy' was vocal about his support for The Notorious Conor McGregor in his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even showed up with the Irish flag at the pre-fight events.

The outcome of the fight needs no introduction, McGregor was absolutely mauled by his Russian rival, who also jumped out of the cage after the fight to attack his team, and the first person he attacked was none one other than McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach Dillon Danis.

Danis is also an MMA fighter himself. Signed with the Bellator MMA promotion, he has one pro fight under his belt (against a fighter with a 2-3 record).

This June, he is scheduled to make his second appearance in the MMA cage, this time against a fighter with a winning 3-2 record. But the Drake curse does not seem to bother the self-proclaimed MMA icon.

Although the Twitterati could not let it go without reminding Danis about the danger of taking pictures with the 'Champagne Papi.'

