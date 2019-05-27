 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Put everything you have on him losing': Is the Drake 'curse' ready to hit McGregor's team again?

Published time: 27 May, 2019 17:55 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 17:57
Get short URL
'Put everything you have on him losing': Is the Drake 'curse' ready to hit McGregor's team again?
© AFP / ETHAN MILLER
The Drake curse is... come on, if you know who Drake is, you most certainly know what the Drake curse is. And it looks like it's ready to hit Conor McGregor's camp once again after the rapper took a picture with Dillon Danis.

The notorious Drake curse has already played a role in the MMA world once. Last October, Canadian 'Drizzy' was vocal about his support for The Notorious Conor McGregor in his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even showed up with the Irish flag at the pre-fight events.

READ MORE: ‘It was like a Christmas present’ Conor McGregor details UFC 229 brawl with Team Nurmagomedov

The outcome of the fight needs no introduction, McGregor was absolutely mauled by his Russian rival, who also jumped out of the cage after the fight to attack his team, and the first person he attacked was none one other than McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach Dillon Danis.

via GIPHY

Danis is also an MMA fighter himself. Signed with the Bellator MMA promotion, he has one pro fight under his belt (against a fighter with a 2-3 record). 

This June, he is scheduled to make his second appearance in the MMA cage, this time against a fighter with a winning 3-2 record. But the Drake curse does not seem to bother the self-proclaimed MMA icon.

Screenshot of Dillon Danis's "iconic" Twitter account

Although the Twitterati could not let it go without reminding Danis about the danger of taking pictures with the 'Champagne Papi.'

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies