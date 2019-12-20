‘I was missing for three days’: Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona claims he was ‘abducted’ by ALIENS

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has claimed he was ‘abducted’ by aliens after he didn’t show up at home for three days following a huge binge.

Talking to Argentinian sports channel TyC Sports the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner shared his experience of “meeting the aliens” saying that they “took him” from the Earth.

“Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days,” Maradona said. “I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said: ‘They took me, I can’t tell you about it.’”

The 59-year-old also touched upon the topic of personal sexual development revealing that he lost virginity at the age of 13 “in a basement with an older lady.”

“At 13 years old, in a basement with an older lady. I was on top and she was reading a newspaper,” the former footballer said.

Last week, the Argentinian star won legal proceedings against fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana who will be obliged to pay $77,000 to the former player for using his name without permission.