‘She has some power’: Boxing legend Mike Tyson teaches Serena Williams to throw punches (VIDEO)

Boxing great Mike Tyson has held a sparring session with US tennis superstar Serena Williams admitting that she has heavy punches and he "would not love to get in the ring" with her.

The former heavyweight champion participated in the annual ‘Mouratoglou Preseason’, a warm-up for the upcoming 2020 season organized by Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

In a video posted on Tyson’s Instagram page Williams is seen throwing jabs under the control of the boxing legend who worked on her punching technique.

“Hitting the bag with Serena Williams. She has some power,” Tyson wrote.

The pre-season training camp brought together professional athletes, including Williams and US tennis rising star Coco Gauff, along with US show business figures.

“I wanted to renew with the tradition of organising a team-building camp to prepare for the Australian Open,” Mouratoglou said.

“Along with Serena, we brought in a new, crazy-talented generation of players, and even some DJs and fitness gurus.”