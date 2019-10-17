‘He’s still got it!’ Mike Tyson gives MMA stars a power-punching tutorial during fighter media day (VIDEO)

Former heavyweight champion of the world “Iron” Mike Tyson may be 53 years of age, but he showed he still has plenty of the moves, and the speed, that made him the baddest man on the planet during his boxing heyday.

Tyson played host to an MMA media day for fighter management company Dominance MMA last week at his Tyson Ranch, and spent some time with some of the MMA stars talking about the fight game.

The former heavyweight champ even took the time to give some of the fighters a few pointers, as he shared some of his techniques with UFC stars Justin Gaethje and Ottman Azaitar.

“I’m not getting back in the ring but I could,” joked Tyson on Twitter as he shared the video.

“Just paying it forward. Love talking to this generation of fighters.”

Gaethje retweeted Tyson’s post, saying it was “a great life experience getting to hang” with the boxing legend, as people flocked to Twitter to show how impressed they were with “Iron” Mike’s post-retirement skills as he showed that he seems to have lost little of the explosiveness that made him the scariest fighter on the planet in his prime.

Former UFC middleweight contender Nate Quarry tweeted: “Still crazy fast,” while Bellator light heavyweight Lee Chadwick posted: “He’s still got it,” along with a host of fire emojis.

He’s keeping busy with a booming marijuana business these days but if he ever moved into striking coaching, there might be a long queue of fighters at his door.