Stitched up: UFC heavyweight star Alistair Overeem shows off patched-up lip after horrific injury at UFC DC (VIDEO)

19 Dec, 2019 12:14
©  Instagram / ESPNMMA
UFC heavyweight star Alistair Overeem's horrific split lip, sustained at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC DC, is on the mend, with video of the Dutchman's stitched lip featuring on an ESPN+ video.

ESPN's cameras followed Overeem during the aftermath of his last-gasp knockout defeat to Rozenstruik at UFC DC on December 7 as the knockout punch left him with one of the most graphic flesh wounds ever seen inside the UFC octagon.

But despite his graphic lip laceration, Overeem was in good spirits as he left the host hotel in Washington D.C.

"It was a nice fight," said Overeem in the video posted to ESPN's MMA Instagram account.

"It was a good scrap.

"I was winning all (the) rounds, just doing my thing. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out. I was knocked down, getting right back up."

Overeem had hoped to secure victory to push himself closer to his career goal of the UFC heavyweight title. The Dutchman has already captured championship gold in Strikeforce, DREAM and the K-1 Grand Prix, but the one big prize to elude him is the UFC belt.

But now, after his latest setback and injury, it seems he'll have to sit tight and wait before he resumes his quest in 2020.

