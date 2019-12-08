'Holy sh*t!': UFC boss Dana White reacts as Alistair Overeem suffers HORRIFIC cut in last-gasp KO loss at UFC DC (GRAPHIC)

It is safe to say that Alistair Overeem will remember his trip to Washington DC every time he looks in the mirror after suffering a grotesque gash to his lip as he was knocked out with seconds remaining on Saturday night.

In what is perhaps the worst cut of its kind since the one that appeared on Robbie Lawler's upper lip in his classic UFC 189 fight with Rory MacDonald, Dutch kickboxer Alistair Overeem suffered a gaping cut to the left side of his upper lip after being caught by a Jairzinho Rozenstruik haymaker with just four seconds remaining in the final round, prompting the referee to wave off the main event.

The finish came as the 39-year-old veteran was just moments away from collecting what would have been his third win in succession, and second this year, as scorecards revealed that had Rozenstruik not connected with his late fastball pitch Overeem would have been declared the winner.

Immediately following the fight, UFC president Dana White shared a close-up image of the damage done to Overeem's lip by the last-second shot - and it doesn't make for easy viewing.

If getting KO’d in the last 10 seconds of the fight wasn’t bad enough, Overeem’s lip exploded pic.twitter.com/R536TuiYFU — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) December 8, 2019

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me - but hope u guys enjoyed the fight 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😌 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019

Rozenstruik, meanwhile, moves his professional record to an impressive 10-0 and has won four straight in the UFC since joining the heavyweight fold in early 2019 - the longest streak of its kind in the division.

Veteran fighter Overeem now has 14 knockout losses sprinkled through a mixed martial arts career which spans more than two decades and 64 fights and will now face a spell on the sidelines as he quite literally licks the wounds he suffered in the US capital city.