Josh Gordon suspended by NFL yet again for one more bout of drug abuse

Josh Gordon just can’t stay clean. The 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks receiver was informed Monday by the NFL that he has been suspended indefinitely after violating league policy on performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

This is the fifth time that Gordon has been suspended for drug use in his NFL career. He had previously been suspended during playing stints with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Gordon had been released by the Patriots earlier this year, and he was signed by the Seahawks shortly thereafter.

Gordon has been considered one of the most talented receivers in the league because of the combination of his size (6-3 and 225 pounds), speed and excellent hands. His overall ability has never been in question, but he can’t stay away from banned substances.

Despite his addiction, Gordon has often been supported – at least publicly – by his employers. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said he hopes he can overcome his demons.

"Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again," Carroll told Seattle radio station KJR on Monday.

"The fact that he’s up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately, he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him. We’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s very unfortunate."

Gordon had caught just seven passes for 47 yards and one touchdown while playing for both the Patriots and Seahawks this season, but he has caught as many as 87 passes for 1,646 yards (league-leading) and nine touchdowns earlier in his career.

On one level, any individual addicted to drugs is a personal tragedy.

However, sympathizing with Gordon has not done him any good in his professional football career. He goes back to what he knows each time and he hurts his team as well as himself.

He continues to waste his opportunities, and while he may get another chance if and when the NFL lifts his suspension, it will be foolish for any other team to take a chance on him.

He needs to take care of his problems, but it should not be on an NFL roster.