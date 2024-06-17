Netanyahu disbands war cabinet
The decision follows the resignation of a centrist member of the body, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the war cabinet overseeing the conflict in Gaza after a key member, retired general Benny Gantz, announced his resignation from the government, according to media reports. The prime minister reportedly announced the move to ministers at a meeting of the cabinet on Sunday.
