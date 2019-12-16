‘Everything I touch turns to gold’: Porn legend Kiara Mia says she helped rise of Jimmy Garoppolo & 49ers as Super Bowl picks

Pornhub legend Kiara Mia says her dalliance with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has helped turn the team into potential Super Bowl contenders this season.

The 49ers have emerged as unlikely candidates for the Super Bowl after finding themselves 11-3 this season as Garoppolo, 28, has starred in their revival.

While their momentum was interrupted with a surprise defeat to the Atlanta Falcons at the weekend, they are still a vastly improved force on the 4-12 ragtag mob from last season.

And porn legend Mia has credited herself as being part of that – after being pictured on a date with Garoppolo in LA way back in the summer of 2018.

“Did I not say everything I touch turns to gold?” Mia told TMZ Sports.

Garoppolo was not seen out with Mia after that date, with some fans claiming she was something of a “curse” after predicting that he would strike gold with the 49ers.

Last season that seemed to be the case, but this time round things are very different, and despite their setback on Sunday the 49ers could be contenders.

“He’s phenomenal, he’s talented… I told you’d he’d kill it… I declared they were going to the Super Bowl,” porn star Mia added.

Next up for the 49ers are the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.