Man United will play in Bruges, Ajax face Getafe - UEFA Europa League last 32 draw

16 Dec, 2019 12:42
Europa League 2017 winners Manchester United will face a trip to Belgium to play Club Brugge, Ajax will play Getafe and Inter Milan travel to Bulgaria for a tie against surprise minnows Ludogorets in the Europa League last 32.

The draw for the Europa League last 32 took place on Monday in Switzerland, which will see 2017 winners Man United travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge, fellow Premier League club Arsenal will play Olympiacos and last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax play Getafe.

Inter Milan play Ludogorets and Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their European tour against Spanish side Espanyol. Scottish Old Firm teams Celtic and Rangers will play Copenhagen and Braga respectively and the record winners of the competition Sevilla will play CFR Cluj.

Full UEFA Europa League last 32 draw

Wolves v Espanyol 

Sporting Lisbon v İstanbul Başakşehir

Getafe v Ajax

Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic 

APOEL v Basel

CFR Cluj v Sevilla 

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Man United 

Ludogorets v Inter Milan 

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Salzburg 

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo 

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga

