Man United will play in Bruges, Ajax face Getafe - UEFA Europa League last 32 draw

The draw for the Europa League last 32 took place on Monday in Switzerland, which will see 2017 winners Man United travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge, fellow Premier League club Arsenal will play Olympiacos and last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax play Getafe.
⚽️ #UEL R32 Draw (1/2)🏴 Wolves vs. Espanyol 🇪🇸🇵🇹 Sporting vs. Istanbul 🇹🇷🇪🇸 Getafe vs. Ajax 🇳🇱🇩🇪 Leverkusen vs. Porto 🇵🇹🇩🇰 Copenhagen vs. Celtic 🏴🇨🇾 APOEL vs. Basel 🇨🇭🇷🇴 Cluj vs. Sevilla 🇪🇸🇬🇷 Olympiacos vs. Arsenal 🏴#UELdraw— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 16, 2019
⚽️ #UEL R32 Draw (2/2)🇳🇱 Alkmaar vs. LASK 🇦🇹🇧🇪 Brugge vs. Man Utd 🏴🇧🇬 Ludogorets vs. Inter 🇮🇹🇩🇪 Frankfurt vs. Salzburg 🇦🇹🇺🇦 Shakhtar vs. Benfica 🇵🇹🇩🇪 Wolfsburg vs. Malmo 🇸🇪🇮🇹 Roma vs. Gent 🇧🇪🏴 Rangers vs. Braga 🇵🇹#UELdraw— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 16, 2019
Inter Milan play Ludogorets and Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their European tour against Spanish side Espanyol. Scottish Old Firm teams Celtic and Rangers will play Copenhagen and Braga respectively and the record winners of the competition Sevilla will play CFR Cluj.
Wolves v Espanyol
Sporting Lisbon v İstanbul Başakşehir
Getafe v Ajax
Leverkusen v Porto
Copenhagen v Celtic
APOEL v Basel
CFR Cluj v Sevilla
Olympiacos v Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar v LASK
Club Brugge v Man United
Ludogorets v Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica
Wolfsburg v Malmo
Roma v Gent
Rangers v Braga