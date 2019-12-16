Man United will play in Bruges, Ajax face Getafe - UEFA Europa League last 32 draw

Europa League 2017 winners Manchester United will face a trip to Belgium to play Club Brugge, Ajax will play Getafe and Inter Milan travel to Bulgaria for a tie against surprise minnows Ludogorets in the Europa League last 32.

READ MORE: Salah, Messi & Ronaldo to find out last 16 fate in UEFA Champions League draw

The draw for the Europa League last 32 took place on Monday in Switzerland, which will see 2017 winners Man United travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge, fellow Premier League club Arsenal will play Olympiacos and last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax play Getafe.

⚽️ #UEL R32 Draw (1/2)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wolves vs. Espanyol 🇪🇸🇵🇹 Sporting vs. Istanbul 🇹🇷🇪🇸 Getafe vs. Ajax 🇳🇱🇩🇪 Leverkusen vs. Porto 🇵🇹🇩🇰 Copenhagen vs. Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇾 APOEL vs. Basel 🇨🇭🇷🇴 Cluj vs. Sevilla 🇪🇸🇬🇷 Olympiacos vs. Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#UELdraw — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 16, 2019

⚽️ #UEL R32 Draw (2/2)🇳🇱 Alkmaar vs. LASK 🇦🇹🇧🇪 Brugge vs. Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇬 Ludogorets vs. Inter 🇮🇹🇩🇪 Frankfurt vs. Salzburg 🇦🇹🇺🇦 Shakhtar vs. Benfica 🇵🇹🇩🇪 Wolfsburg vs. Malmo 🇸🇪🇮🇹 Roma vs. Gent 🇧🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers vs. Braga 🇵🇹#UELdraw — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 16, 2019

Inter Milan play Ludogorets and Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their European tour against Spanish side Espanyol. Scottish Old Firm teams Celtic and Rangers will play Copenhagen and Braga respectively and the record winners of the competition Sevilla will play CFR Cluj.

Full UEFA Europa League last 32 draw

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v İstanbul Başakşehir

Getafe v Ajax

Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL v Basel

CFR Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Man United

Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga