Liverpool head back to Madrid, Man City draw Real - UEFA Champions League draw result
One-time winners Borussia Dortmund were first out and drawn against Neymar’s PSG in the two club's first ever meeting in Europe's top competition. Real Madrid, perhaps the runner-up the group winners were most keen to avoid, were drawn against Manchester City, many people's pick to win the tournament outright.
We’ve been drawn against Real Madrid in the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16.🏆 #UCLdraw🔵 #ManCitypic.twitter.com/5xLkKPTWdM— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 16, 2019
Holders Liverpool were awarded a tie against Atletico Madrid which will see them take a trip back to the Spanish capital's Wanda Metropolitano where they won the title in June. Five-time winner Ronaldo will take his Juventus side to France with a tie against Olympique Lyonnais.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #UCL LAST 16 ⭐️⭐️⭐️We'll face @Atleti in the @ChampionsLeague last 16. #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/TXCPRhob9S— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
Chelsea and Bayern Munich meet in a repeat of the 2012 final in which Chelsea won their first and only European title, also in Munich. Last season's finalists Tottenham Hostpur were drawn against surprise Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.
December 16, 2019
Champions League first timers Atalanta will play Valencia and the draw was rounded off with another Italy-Spain battle with Lionel Messi's Barcelona heading to Napoli.
First leg ties will take place on February 18, 19, 25 or 26, with return legs taking place on March 10, 11, 17 or 18.
Full UEFA Champions League last 16 draw
Borussia Dortmund v PSG
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Atalanta v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig
Napoli v Barcelona