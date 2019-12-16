 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Liverpool head back to Madrid, Man City draw Real - UEFA Champions League draw result

16 Dec, 2019 11:26
AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
The UEFA Champions League draw last 16 saw holders Liverpool drawn against Atletico Madrid and a mouthwatering tie between 13-time winners Real Madrid and Manchester City at the draw at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

One-time winners Borussia Dortmund were first out and drawn against Neymar’s PSG in the two club's first ever meeting in Europe's top competition. Real Madrid, perhaps the runner-up the group winners were most keen to avoid, were drawn against Manchester City, many people's pick to win the tournament outright.

Holders Liverpool were awarded a tie against Atletico Madrid which will see them take a trip back to the Spanish capital's Wanda Metropolitano where they won the title in June. Five-time winner Ronaldo will take his Juventus side to France with a tie against Olympique Lyonnais.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich meet in a repeat of the 2012 final in which Chelsea won their first and only European title, also in Munich. Last season's finalists Tottenham Hostpur were drawn against surprise Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig. 

Champions League first timers Atalanta will play Valencia and the draw was rounded off with another Italy-Spain battle with Lionel Messi's Barcelona heading to Napoli.

First leg ties will take place on February 18, 19, 25 or 26, with return legs taking place on March 10, 11, 17 or 18.

Full UEFA Champions League last 16 draw 

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus 

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

