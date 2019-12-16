Salah, Messi & Ronaldo to find out last 16 fate in UEFA Champions League draw
The draw will commence at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, at 11am (GMT) for first leg ties to take place on February 18, 19, 25 or 26, and return legs taking place on March 10, 11, 17 or 18.
Salah and European cup holders Liverpool finished top of Group E with a 2-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg last week and can be drawn against any one of Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon or Real Madrid from the group runners-up pot.
Messi's Barcelona and Ronaldo's Juventus also topped their groups and join PSG, Bayern Munich, Red Bull Leipzig, Manchester City and Valencia in the group winners bracket, with perhaps Real Madrid the team in the runners-up group that the winners will be partiularly keen to avoid.
Group winners
PSG
Bayern
Man City
Juventus
Liverpool
Barcelona
RB Leipzig
Valencia
Group runners-up
Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Atalanta
Atletico
Napoli
Dortmund
Lyon
Chelsea