Salah, Messi & Ronaldo to find out last 16 fate in UEFA Champions League draw

The draw for the UEFA Champions League last 16 will take place on Monday, with defending champion Mo Salah, Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Juventus winger Cristiano Ronaldo all finding out their next round opponents.

The draw will commence at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, at 11am (GMT) for first leg ties to take place on February 18, 19, 25 or 26, and return legs taking place on March 10, 11, 17 or 18.

Salah and European cup holders Liverpool finished top of Group E with a 2-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg last week and can be drawn against any one of Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon or Real Madrid from the group runners-up pot.

Messi's Barcelona and Ronaldo's Juventus also topped their groups and join PSG, Bayern Munich, Red Bull Leipzig, Manchester City and Valencia in the group winners bracket, with perhaps Real Madrid the team in the runners-up group that the winners will be partiularly keen to avoid.

Group winners

PSG

Bayern

Man City

Juventus

Liverpool

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Valencia

Group runners-up

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta

Atletico

Napoli

Dortmund

Lyon

Chelsea