'Total shambles': Piers Morgan and fellow Arsenal fans lay into gutless Gunners as they capitulate at home to Manchester City

There have been some tough times at the Emirates this season but famed Arsenal fan and professional provocateur Piers Morgan says he has 'never seen a worse team' as he watched his side go behind to a rampant Manchester City.

Arsenal were three goals down inside the opening 40 minutes of their home game with the Premier League champions in North London on Sunday, prompting the television personality to take to social media to vent his frustrations.

A double from Kevin De Bruyne and a Raheem Sterling strike soared Pep Guardiola's team into a commanding first-half lead prompting Morgan's social media outburst from inside the stadium.

"0-3..... After 39 minutes," Morgan wrote. "I have never seen a worse Arsenal team than this. Total shambles." The message prompted a response from frequent Morgan sparring partner, Gary Lineker.

"Hey Tubs," Lineker wrote, referencing Morgan. "I’m missing the Arsenal v City game due to @BBCSPOTY rehearsals. How’s it going?"

Sunday's performance against the champions has amplified the extent to which Arsenal have underachieved this season. Unai Emery, the man who began the season on the Arsenal touchline, has been jettisoned in favor of club legend Freddie Ljungberg, temporarily at least.

Mikel Arteta, Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City and former Arsenal captain, has been strongly linked with taking the reins at his old club but one wonders what he must have been the view from the dugout as his charges breezed past his apparent suitors.

