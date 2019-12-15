 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Thumbs up: Ronaldo feels the love from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as double gets Juve back to winning ways in Serie A

15 Dec, 2019 15:55
Get short URL
Thumbs up: Ronaldo feels the love from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as double gets Juve back to winning ways in Serie A
© AFP (L) / Instagram @georginagio (R) | Inset: social media
Cristiano Ronaldo was given the seal of approval from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as the Juventus number seven scored twice to get his team back to winnings way in Serie A on Sunday.

Aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season to Lazio  last weekend, Ronaldo was on target with two smart first-half finishes for Juve as they ran out 3-1 winners at home against struggling Udinese.

The first of those arrived in the 9th minute as strike partner Paulo Dybala failed to bring the ball under control inside the Udinese box, allowing it to fall into the path of the onrushing Ronaldo, who did well to dig the ball out of his feet and stab the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Half an hour later and Ronaldo had his second, this time finishing with his left foot after latching onto a perfect through-ball from Gonzalo Higuain.    

It the first time Juve boss Maurizio Sarri had started all three of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain together, and it was paying dividends.

Ronaldo perfomed his trademark 'Si!' celebration before saluting the Allianz Stadium stands, getting a thumbs-up from stunning partner Rodriguez as she turned out to watch her man bag what were his 10th and 11th club goals in 19 games in the current campaign.  

RT
Social media
RT
Social media

Things got even better for Juve when Leonardo Bonucci nodded in after a corner on the stroke of half-time.

Ronaldo failed to complete his hat-trick in the second half as Udinese pulled a late consolation back through Ignacio Pussetto, meaning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, was denied a clean sheet in his 700th club career game and 515th appearance for the Bianconeri.

The win returned Juventus to the top of Serie A, one point ahead of Inter Milan, who travel to Fiorentina later on Sunday.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo says greatest goal he's ever scored doesn't beat sex with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies