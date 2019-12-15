Thumbs up: Ronaldo feels the love from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as double gets Juve back to winning ways in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo was given the seal of approval from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as the Juventus number seven scored twice to get his team back to winnings way in Serie A on Sunday.

Aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season to Lazio last weekend, Ronaldo was on target with two smart first-half finishes for Juve as they ran out 3-1 winners at home against struggling Udinese.

The first of those arrived in the 9th minute as strike partner Paulo Dybala failed to bring the ball under control inside the Udinese box, allowing it to fall into the path of the onrushing Ronaldo, who did well to dig the ball out of his feet and stab the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Half an hour later and Ronaldo had his second, this time finishing with his left foot after latching onto a perfect through-ball from Gonzalo Higuain.

It the first time Juve boss Maurizio Sarri had started all three of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain together, and it was paying dividends.

Ronaldo perfomed his trademark 'Si!' celebration before saluting the Allianz Stadium stands, getting a thumbs-up from stunning partner Rodriguez as she turned out to watch her man bag what were his 10th and 11th club goals in 19 games in the current campaign.

Things got even better for Juve when Leonardo Bonucci nodded in after a corner on the stroke of half-time.

Ronaldo failed to complete his hat-trick in the second half as Udinese pulled a late consolation back through Ignacio Pussetto, meaning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, was denied a clean sheet in his 700th club career game and 515th appearance for the Bianconeri.

The win returned Juventus to the top of Serie A, one point ahead of Inter Milan, who travel to Fiorentina later on Sunday.