Ronaldo shows he has zero chill as Sunday workout video sends social media into meltdown

Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 14:22
Instagram @cristiano
Sunday might be considered a day of rest for many but that appears not to be the case for Cristiano Ronaldo and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Less than 24 hours after scoring in Juventus’ 4-3 win against Napoli in a Serie A classic, the Portuguese forward shared footage of himself working out in the gym alongside his stunning girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen working on his abs on a Bosu ball while Rodriguez pounds away on a treadmill in the background.

The 34-year-old forward wrote “Happy Sunday!” in a message with the video, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on Instagram and racked up a whopping 110,000 likes in just a couple of hours on Twitter.

Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo commented on the video on Instagram, writing: “This is a 25-year-old boy” in admiration at Ronaldo’s unceasing dedication to staying in shape.

While Ronaldo worked away, others said they hadn't failed to notice his partner Rodriguez also exercising in the background. 

Ronaldo's fitness fanaticism is the stuff of football legend, and includes important time devoted to recovery after training and games. 

On Saturday night the Juve number 7 opened his account for the season to put his team 3-0 up against Napoli, although that was followed by a stunning comeback from the visitors who replied with three strikes of their own in the space of 15 minutes.

Ultimately Napoli were denied a famous draw when defender Kalidou Koulibaly spectacularly turned the ball into his own net in injury time, handing Juve a 4-3 win.

Juventus sit top of the Serie A table on two wins from two, and judging by Ronaldo’s latest social media post, he’s determined to have a big season of success with the Turin giants.

