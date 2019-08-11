Messi’s extravagant barbecue sends Twitter into overdrive (VIDEO)
Football and grilled meat are two of Argentina’s chief passions, so when Antonela Roccuzzo shared a short clip of her husband manning the grill on her Instagram story, there was always going to be a huge level of interest.
🥩🔥 El Messi que más nos gusta: haciendo un asado pic.twitter.com/wjChGKbys3— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) August 10, 2019
But what has captured the public’s imagination above all else is the Barcelona man’s extravagant cooking apparatus. The spaceship-like oven has unleashed a flood of reaction on social media.
“Is Messi's grill from 2050?” one commenter asked. “You don’t know if he’s making a roast or a robot,” another person added.
The dazzling machine also spawned a plethora of memes as people compared their own “humble” barbeques to the football maestro’s behemoth.
Vos te pensas que solo Messi tiene alta parrilla?— Quejómetro (@QuejarseAqui) August 11, 2019
En mi barrio no se quedan atrás pic.twitter.com/ZaYDbJDZRZ
La parrilla de Messi // Mi parrilla pic.twitter.com/RQbekonUGg— ᴛɪɴᴄʜᴏ ᴘɪñᴇʀᴏ 🍷🇦🇷 (@SoyMartiincho) August 11, 2019
