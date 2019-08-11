Messi’s extravagant barbecue sends Twitter into overdrive (VIDEO)

People are in awe of Lionel Messi’s barbecue set-up after the Argentinian football star’s wife shared a video of her husband in the midst of one of his nation’s favorite past times.

Football and grilled meat are two of Argentina’s chief passions, so when Antonela Roccuzzo shared a short clip of her husband manning the grill on her Instagram story, there was always going to be a huge level of interest.

🥩🔥 El Messi que más nos gusta: haciendo un asado pic.twitter.com/wjChGKbys3 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) August 10, 2019

But what has captured the public’s imagination above all else is the Barcelona man’s extravagant cooking apparatus. The spaceship-like oven has unleashed a flood of reaction on social media.

“Is Messi's grill from 2050?” one commenter asked. “You don’t know if he’s making a roast or a robot,” another person added.

The dazzling machine also spawned a plethora of memes as people compared their own “humble” barbeques to the football maestro’s behemoth.

Vos te pensas que solo Messi tiene alta parrilla?

En mi barrio no se quedan atrás pic.twitter.com/ZaYDbJDZRZ — Quejómetro (@QuejarseAqui) August 11, 2019

La parrilla de Messi // Mi parrilla pic.twitter.com/RQbekonUGg — ᴛɪɴᴄʜᴏ ᴘɪñᴇʀᴏ 🍷🇦🇷 (@SoyMartiincho) August 11, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!