 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Messi’s extravagant barbecue sends Twitter into overdrive (VIDEO)

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 16:30
Get short URL
Messi’s extravagant barbecue sends Twitter into overdrive (VIDEO)
© Global Look Press
People are in awe of Lionel Messi’s barbecue set-up after the Argentinian football star’s wife shared a video of her husband in the midst of one of his nation’s favorite past times.

Football and grilled meat are two of Argentina’s chief passions, so when Antonela Roccuzzo shared a short clip of her husband manning the grill on her Instagram story, there was always going to be a huge level of interest.

But what has captured the public’s imagination above all else is the Barcelona man’s extravagant cooking apparatus. The spaceship-like oven has unleashed a flood of reaction on social media. 

“Is Messi's grill from 2050?” one commenter asked. “You don’t know if he’s making a roast or a robot,” another person added.

The dazzling machine also spawned a plethora of memes as people compared their own “humble” barbeques to the football maestro’s behemoth.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies