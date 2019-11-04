Cheeky! Cristiano Ronaldo gives girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pat on the backside as pair wow fans at MTV Awards (PHOTOS)

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stole the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the most discussed guests at the glitzy event in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.

The couple walked the red carpet wearing eye-catching outfits, where Rodriguez presented the Best Collaboration award.

Ronaldo, 34, was dressed in a bright scarlet suit and reveled in the chance to pose with long-time girlfriend Rodriguez, who underlined her curvy figure with a tight-fitting dress.

The 25-year-old model chose a dark blue floor-length number with a bold thigh-high split which she proudly demonstrated to photographers.

Juventus striker smiled broadly to reporters as he hugged Rodriguez, even putting a hand on her backside.

"The Show started with Love," Ronaldo wrote to his 180 million Instagram followers and 80 million-strong Twitter fanbase as he shared pictures with his bombshell girlfriend.

Rodriguez took the stage on Sunday presenting the Best Collaboration award to Rosalia and J Balvin.