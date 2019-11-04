Cheeky! Cristiano Ronaldo gives girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pat on the backside as pair wow fans at MTV Awards (PHOTOS)
The couple walked the red carpet wearing eye-catching outfits, where Rodriguez presented the Best Collaboration award.
Ronaldo, 34, was dressed in a bright scarlet suit and reveled in the chance to pose with long-time girlfriend Rodriguez, who underlined her curvy figure with a tight-fitting dress.
The 25-year-old model chose a dark blue floor-length number with a bold thigh-high split which she proudly demonstrated to photographers.
Juventus striker smiled broadly to reporters as he hugged Rodriguez, even putting a hand on her backside.
"The Show started with Love," Ronaldo wrote to his 180 million Instagram followers and 80 million-strong Twitter fanbase as he shared pictures with his bombshell girlfriend.
Rodriguez took the stage on Sunday presenting the Best Collaboration award to Rosalia and J Balvin.