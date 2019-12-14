Widow of tragic boxer Maxim Dadashev sues Maryland State Athletic Commission seeking compensation

Elizaveta Apushkina, widow of Maxim Dadashev, the Russian boxer who tragically died of injuries following a fight in July, has filed a lawsuit against Maryland State Athletic Commission, which organized the bout.

The woman opened legal proceedings against the commission seeking compensation for alleged violations that might have led to the boxer’s death.

READ MORE: Tragic Patrick Day’s death demonstrates the deadly lure of boxing cannot be curtailed

Dadashev, known as ‘Mad Max’, died on July 23 after suffering a bleed on the brain as a result of an 11th-round TKO loss to Puerto Rican fighter Subriel Matias in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA.

The boxer, 28, was immediately taken to hospital with severe signs of brain damage where he was placed in a medically induced coma, but died three days later.

Also on rt.com 'Farewell my love!' Widow of tragic Maxim Dadashev leads mourning at Russian boxer's funeral

No details of the lawsuit have been revealed so far, but earlier it was reported that Apushkina plans to sue the fight organizers over possible rule violations regarding authenticity checks on medical documents, and the boxer's prior health issues.

Following the fatal fight rumours circulated that Dadashev had experienced serious health problems, which in turn gave rise to doubts over his team's professional conduct.