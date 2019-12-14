 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Widow of tragic boxer Maxim Dadashev sues Maryland State Athletic Commission seeking compensation

14 Dec, 2019 14:42
Widow of tragic boxer Maxim Dadashev sues Maryland State Athletic Commission seeking compensation
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev © Global Look Press / Marcel Thomas
Elizaveta Apushkina, widow of Maxim Dadashev, the Russian boxer who tragically died of injuries following a fight in July, has filed a lawsuit against Maryland State Athletic Commission, which organized the bout.

The woman opened legal proceedings against the commission seeking compensation for alleged violations that might have led to the boxer’s death.

Dadashev, known as ‘Mad Max’, died on July 23 after suffering a bleed on the brain as a result of an 11th-round TKO loss to Puerto Rican fighter Subriel Matias in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA.

The boxer, 28, was immediately taken to hospital with severe signs of brain damage where he was placed in a medically induced coma, but died three days later.

No details of the lawsuit have been revealed so far, but earlier it was reported that Apushkina plans to sue the fight organizers over possible rule violations regarding authenticity checks on medical documents, and the boxer's prior health issues.

Following the fatal fight rumours circulated that Dadashev had experienced serious health problems, which in turn gave rise to doubts over his team's professional conduct.

