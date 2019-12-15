UFC 245: Petr Yan spoils Urijah Faber's title hopes, lands stunning third-round head-kick KO (VIDEO)

The main card of UFC 245 started off with a bang as Petr Yan battered and bloodied UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber en route to a stellar third-round head-kick knockout.

For the legendary UFC Hall of Famer in Faber, this was his first bout back after coming out of retirement in July.

The fight started off patiently as Faber's offense began with leg kicks. Eventually, Yan returned one back before a step-in knee from Faber just missed. The halfway point of the first round saw the Team Alpha Male leader trying to open up on Yan. A jumping knee attempt from Faber saw him get caught with a tight right hand.

The round concluded with more leg kicks from "The California Kid."

More step knee attempts from Faber opened round two. Yan kept progressing forward on the hunt but couldn't land all too cleanly. Flurries from both led to a brief clinching and it was back onto the search for the big shot for each. Following a single leg attempt that was thwarted, Yan blasted his opponent with a massive one-two combo and a straight left that knocked Faber down.

The American would survive only to get up and suffer an elbow that dropped him again. Ground and pound ensued from there. The referee halted the action briefly to check Faber's now opened wound next to his left eye but it didn't stop the fight.

The 40-year-old former WEC featherweight champion fought back valiantly but Yan continued his onslaught of big punches and takedowns. It was onto the third round now.

Yan was really turning it up at the beginning of the third round and he quickly closed the show with a left head kick for the knockout.

God bless our Russian boxing dynamo, Petr Yan. No mercy exists for Urijah Faber. #UFC245pic.twitter.com/KFEiSnr0vc — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 15, 2019

"No Mercy" now rides a nine-fight winning streak. After the fight, he called out the recovering champion at bantamweight and flyweight, Henry Cejudo.

UFC President Dana White has shared his interest in making Cejudo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 at flyweight upon the champions return. But "Triple C" has sounded much more interested in big bantamweight fights next. Although he's never mentioned Yan's name ... yet.

Regardless, it's a great time for Russian MMA as top contenders continue to climb their divisional ladders.