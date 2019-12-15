UFC 245: Amanda Nunes outgrapples Germaine de Randamie to retain UFC bantamweight title (VIDEO)

In 2013, it was Amanda Nunes' superior grappling that led her to a victory over Germaine de Randamie. And the two-weight world champion repeated the trick as she claimed a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas.

The action opened with a leg kick and big overhand right from Nunes. Pressing forward to strike, Nunes hit a takedown but it wouldn't last as de Randamie got up quickly. In the getup, Nunes attempted a guillotine that appeared tight. de Randamie managed to stay calm and wiggle out and get up.

Nunes continued with the grappling attack as she hit another takedown and began dropping ground and pound punches from guard. In a moment of separation, de Randamie attacked with up kicks. Unable to find anything, Nunes' onslaught kept coming. She then switched to an arm triangle but "GDR" survived to see the stool.

To start round two, de Randamie upped the aggression and started landing with some jabs and leg kicks while hunting for the overhand right. With de Randamie walking her down, Nunes timed a solid double leg to get into guard again.

The referee stood the action up after de Randamie clung to Nunes. A big head kick from de Randamie was followed by some devastating knees that hurt Nunes. As de Randamie kept looking for the knees against the Octagon wall, Nunes was able to time one and hit another takedown. A few ground and pound punches were landed by the champion and the round came to a close.

Nunes found another early takedown thirty seconds into the fight's middle round after de Randamie over-committed on an overhand. Now in half guard, de Randamie tried to hand on as Nunes as looking for punches whenever there was space. At the tick of the final minute, Nunes was caught by a big up kick. There was a brief scramble before the round ended.

The fourth round started almost identically to the third. Eventually, de Randamie was able to throw up what looked to be a threatening triangle armbar. Nunes slipped out as they flowed. Back in guard with Nunes on top, small shots were being traded by each.

THIS close! 😳GDR almost catching the champ in a submission here in R4! #UFC245pic.twitter.com/JMROb7ZSKg — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

The "Iron Lady" opens the final round with a leg kick that gets caught and Nunes gets things back to the ground in the guard. And that's where the fight would stay. The champion retains her title with a unanimous decision-earning 49-44, 49-45, and a 49-46 from the judges.

Since 2011, Nunes is the only woman to defeat de Randamie. And for the double champ, her winning streak is extended to 10 in a row and she's defended the title five times now.