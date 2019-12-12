 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Spanish footballers jailed for 38 years over gang rape of 15yo girl

12 Dec, 2019 16:01
Three Spanish football players have been sentenced to 38 years in jail each after being found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

Raul Calvo (21), Carlos Cuadrado (26), and Victor Rodriguez (24), who were playing for third division Spanish side Arandina, were arrested in December 2017 after the victim brought charges against them.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, claimed to have been raped by all three players after being invited to an apartment the three shared.

The victim said she was forced to undress and perform sex acts on the players, who denied any wrongdoing and insisted they didn’t have any sexual relations with her.

The trial was held behind closed doors to prevent any contact between the defendants and the victim and her family.

The judges ruled that the players knew the girl was underage, sentencing them to 38 years in jail.

The players, who were immediately expelled from Arandina in the wake of the scandal, are expected to appeal the verdict.

