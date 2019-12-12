3 Spanish footballers jailed for 38 years over gang rape of 15yo girl

Three Spanish football players have been sentenced to 38 years in jail each after being found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

Raul Calvo (21), Carlos Cuadrado (26), and Victor Rodriguez (24), who were playing for third division Spanish side Arandina, were arrested in December 2017 after the victim brought charges against them.

READ MORE: Sex party or rape? Belgian football players in hot water for shooting X-rated videos with naked woman in team’s bar

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, claimed to have been raped by all three players after being invited to an apartment the three shared.

The victim said she was forced to undress and perform sex acts on the players, who denied any wrongdoing and insisted they didn’t have any sexual relations with her.

Se llaman Carlos Cuadrado, Vity Ramos y Raúl Calvo. Son los tres violadores del Arandina. Violaron a una niña de 15 años que no tenía capacidad de consentir, porque no tenía los 16 años necesarios para hacerlo. Punto y pelota. Y no cumpliran en prisión ni la mitad de la condena. pic.twitter.com/YIa8VRP4v5 — Alma Guisante ۞ (@almaguisante) December 12, 2019

The trial was held behind closed doors to prevent any contact between the defendants and the victim and her family.

The judges ruled that the players knew the girl was underage, sentencing them to 38 years in jail.

The players, who were immediately expelled from Arandina in the wake of the scandal, are expected to appeal the verdict.