'The best goal of my career': Watch the brilliant backheel Luis Suarez says is his BEST EVER strike (VIDEO)

The recipient of the next Puskas Award for the year's best goal might just be a foregone conclusion after Luis Suarez's stunning backheel goal during Barcelona's 5-2 demolition of Mallorca on Saturday.

The Uruguayan marksman finished off a typically fluid Barcelona attack just before halftime as he executed a sublime lobbed backheel finish into the far corner of the net.

"It’s the best goal of my career," Suarez stated after the final whistle.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.

"[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."

📽️ The highlights you've been waiting for...Messi scored a hat-trick and @LuisSuarez9 a ridiculous backheel (0:57) in a memorable @FCBarcelona win! 💙❤️#BarçaRCDMallorcapic.twitter.com/CH7mH5lVuj — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 7, 2019

Most satisfying thing I have ever seen @LuisSuarez9pic.twitter.com/ELBtXwE23t — TouchofOzil (@TouchofoziI) December 7, 2019

We have to talk about that @LuisSuarez9 backheel... RT 🔁 if you think that's the 2020 Puskas award in the bag already... 💫#BarcaRCDMallorcapic.twitter.com/aDUYJQ97e9 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 7, 2019

Luis Suárez' backheel Golazo against Mallorca, captured from the stands.Pure footballing magic! 🎩pic.twitter.com/2pwIWobmyg — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) December 8, 2019

Suarez's stunning goal upstaged a hat-trick by Lionel Messi, who showed off his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy to the Camp Nou faithful prior to kick-off, while former Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann grabbed the opener.

"This shows the confidence we’re gaining as the matches go by," Suarez added. "We’ve been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today."

The win takes Barcelona back to the summit of La Liga where they lead old rivals Real Madrid on goal difference.