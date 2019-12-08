 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'The best goal of my career': Watch the brilliant backheel Luis Suarez says is his BEST EVER strike (VIDEO)

8 Dec, 2019 12:46
©  AFP / Josep Lago
The recipient of the next Puskas Award for the year's best goal might just be a foregone conclusion after Luis Suarez's stunning backheel goal during Barcelona's 5-2 demolition of Mallorca on Saturday.

The Uruguayan marksman finished off a typically fluid Barcelona attack just before halftime as he executed a sublime lobbed backheel finish into the far corner of the net. 

"It’s the best goal of my career," Suarez stated after the final whistle.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.

"[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."

Suarez's stunning goal upstaged a hat-trick by Lionel Messi, who showed off his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy to the Camp Nou faithful prior to kick-off, while former Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann grabbed the opener.

"This shows the confidence we’re gaining as the matches go by," Suarez added. "We’ve been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today."

The win takes Barcelona back to the summit of La Liga where they lead old rivals Real Madrid on goal difference.

