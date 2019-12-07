Golden balls on display! Lionel Messi to parade record SIXTH Ballon d'Or before Barcelona's game with Mallorca

Barcelona have announced that Lionel Messi will parade his sixth Ballon d'Or award to fans ahead of their La Liga fixture with Mallorca on Saturday evening, days after the Argentine pipped Virgil van Dijk to the trophy in Paris.

Messi added yet another honor to his impressive tally of individual awards on December 2 when he claimed the title of the best men's player in football at the glitzy ceremony in the French capital, stretching one in front of perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the all-time list of winners.

The Argentine won the voting ahead of Liverpool's totemic central defender and Ronaldo, who opted not to attend the bash amid strong rumors that he wasn't going to be selected as winner in the annual poll arranged by France Football magazine.

And the Camp Nou faithful will get a chance to see the award up close after Barcelona announced that Messi will display the trophy to fans in advance of Saturday evening's La Liga kick-off against Mallorca.

The 6OAT 🐐💫 Leo Messi to display #BallondOr award before kickoff for #BarçaMallorca (Saturday, 9pm CET) pic.twitter.com/Sn5dGmlXC9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2019

Messi's win - his first since 2015 - comes after Luka Modric broke a decade of dominance between messrs Messi and Ronaldo when he claimed the prize last year after helping Real Madrid to Champions League victory as well as being a crucial cog in Croatia's surprise run to the World Cup Final in Russia last summer.

Messi claimed another La Liga win with Barcelona but the team failed to transplant their domestic success to the European stage, while Argentina also spluttered in the Copa America. However, Messi's goalscoring exploits saw him win the European Golden Shoe for being the continent's top goalscorer with an impressive tally of 36 strikes.

Fans of the all-time great will be hoping for more goals from their hero in Saturday's game with Mallorca as Ernesto Valverde's side look to go level on points at the summit of the division with Real Madrid.