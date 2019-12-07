‘I train with Khabib, I can beat anyone’: UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes he can be the heir to teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight UFC throne, vowing that training alongside the champ means he is strong enough to take on anyone in the division.

Makhachev, 28, last fought at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, where he extended his record to 18-1 with a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian jiu jitsu specialist Davi Ramos.

Dagestani fighter Makhachev currently stands at number 15 in the UFC lightweight rankings, but says he’s eyeing a shot at a top-10 fighter early next year in a bid to move on up in the division.

“I’ve been training with Khabib my whole life… I think I’m ready for the top 10 because I’m training with the champion,” Makhachev told RT Sport at the opening of a gym bearing the name of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, in local capital Makhachkala.

