‘I have a different plan for Conor’: Khabib’s father speaks out after McGregor spews insults on Moscow visit

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov – the father and trainer of UFC lightweight ruler Khabib – has laid out his personal plan for Conor McGregor after the Irishman stepped up his war of words on a recent high-profile visit to Moscow.

‘The Notorious’ was in the Russian capital this week for several promotional events as ambassador for an online bookmakers, and used the visit to announce his plan for an octagon comeback on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irish former two-weight UFC champ did not name his opponent, but the two fighters most firmly in the frame are lightweight rivals Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Justin Gaethje.

Beyond that, McGregor said he was down to face the winner of the Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal fight for the ‘BMF’ title at some point later next year, before turning his attentions to a blockbuster rematch with Khabib, preferably in Moscow.

The carefully laid-out plan came amid typically toxic barbs from McGregor about Nurmagomedov as well as his Dagestani homeland.

The UFC lightweight champ’s father Abdulmanap has now responded, stating a different path he wants McGregor to follow – and it did not involve his son.

Instead, he wants the Dubliner to meet Khabib’s teammate Islam Makhachev, the up-and-coming Dagestani lightweight who stands 18-1 overall in his pro career and 7-1 in the UFC.

“Give Conor to Islam Makhachev, I have a different plan for what to do with him!” Abdulmanap wrote in Russian to his 682,000 Instagram followers, sharing an image from his son's victory over McGregor in October 2018.

“For many years I said what I will do to him and then I did it. [Against Makhachev] It will be one round on the ground, the second round in a mixed style, and the third round we’ll beat him standing up.”

Makhachev, 28, last fought on the UFC 242 card in Abu Dhabi headlined by Khabib’s title unifier against Dustin Poirier, beating Brazil’s Davi Ramos via unanimous decision.

McGregor did not take long to respond to the comments from Nurmagomedov Sr, dismissing Makhachev as a "water boy."

To Abdulmanap..

I respect your training methods and what you have done.

But I laugh at water boy and team nutritionist Islam Makhachev as an opponent.

I do not engage in sport combat with convicted steroid cheats.

It is your son Abdul! Your middle son.

I already got your eldest. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2019

In reality, Makhachev would be an unlikely opponent for McGregor, who seems to have targeted a higher-profile pathway back to the top, starting with a January comeback.