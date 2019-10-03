'If McGregor wants it, Moscow is waiting': Khabib's father says UFC champion wants rematch on Russian soil in 2020

Conor McGregor has made no secret of his desire to pursue a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And now Khabib's father has weighed in, saying the bout could happen next year in Russia.

Speaking to YouTube channel 'Zhivina100', Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov opened the door for discussions to begin over a possible rematch between the two heated rivals, saying: "If McGregor wants it, then Moscow is waiting for him.

"He said once that he has more fans here than Khabib. We want to host him in Moscow, he is welcome – we are waiting."

Nurmagomedov famously defeated McGregor in Las Vegas at UFC 229 via fourth-round submission, then leapt the octagon cage to attack McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, sparking a melee inside and outside the cage that resulted in both fighters being fined and suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Both men have served their respective suspensions, and Khabib has most recently defended his UFC lightweight title with a third-round submission of American Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Also on rt.com Khabib Nurmagomedov says Dustin Poirier was 'far tougher than McGregor' in UFC 242 title tussle

Now thoughts have turned to the Russian superstar's next big test, and while Khabib's team appear keen on a reunion with the controversial Irishman, Abdulmanap said that before a rematch with McGregor took place his son would have to face American contender – and former interim UFC lightweight champion – Tony Ferguson first, and called for the pair to meet at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City after March next year.

"But before McGregor we should finish our business with Ferguson," he admitted.

"Because he had 28 fights, and runs a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, just like Khabib. Such winning streaks and such big fights have never happened in the UFC.

"So I think Madison Square Garden is a good place for this fight, but we won’t fight earlier than March."