Bears maul Cowboys on and off the field as fans fight in the parking lot following Chicago's Thursday night victory (VIDEO)

6 Dec, 2019 11:37
© USA TODAY Sports / David Banks
They say Christmas is the season of goodwill to all men, but there was precious little festive cheer in the parking lot after the Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-24 in the live Thursday Night Football game in the NFL.

The Bears, and their much-maligned quarterback Mitch Trubisky, put on a big performance in front of the live primetime TV cameras to defeat an ailing Cowboys team as the two longtime rivals did battle at Soldier Field.

And the clashes between the two teams weren't restricted to the action on the field, as this video below demonstrates.

Fans fought in the concourses and the parking lots after tempers boiled over following the conclusion of the game.

It's unclear whether who started the fights, but from the footage above it seems like, much like the action on the field, the Bears dominated once again.

The fight follows hot on the heels of angry scenes after the LA Lakers-Denver Nuggets NBA game at Staples Center, where a Lakers fan punched a Denver fan in the face on his way out of the arena, despite seeing his side win.

The game itself saw Bears quarterback Trubisky answer his critics with a strong display as he threw for three touchdown passes and ran in a fourth to power Chicago to their third straight victory and send the Cowboys to their third consecutive defeat.

Remarkably, the Cowboys still lead the NFC East with a 6-7 record while the Bears, despite having a superior 7-6 record, only sit in third place in their division, the NFC North.

