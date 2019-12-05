Granite chin: Denver Nuggets fan shrugs off HUGE punch during crowd fight after LA Lakers game

The LA Lakers picked up a 105-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in midweek, but one Denver fan wouldn't let a punchy Lakers fan get the W over him as he nonchalantly shrugged off a BIG punch to the face after the game.

Tempers flared at the end of the NBA clash at the Staples Center after a keenly-fought battle on the court that saw Denver push the Lakers all the way until the game's final minute.

But while the Lakers ended up taking the victory, the win on the court wasn't enough for some fans, who brawled with opposition supporters in the stands after the game.

And one not-very-pleasant couple of Lakers fans appeared to take issue with a couple of rowdy Nuggets fans as words were exchanged following the final buzzer.

It prompted the female Lakers fan to lash out at her female counterpart, while the male Lakers fan threw a well-placed right hand to the head of the thinner, bearded Nuggets fan, knocking his glasses clean off his head.

Punches thrown in the stands at the end of Nuggets/Lakers. pic.twitter.com/w42w7bgAOB — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 4, 2019

But, unlike in scenes we've seen in other sports crowd fights, the Nuggets fan didn't throw back. Instead he simply reacted to the punch with complete disdain, almost as if he hadn't been touched, as he stared down the irate Lakers fan as if to say: 'So you wanna fight?'

Thankfully, other fans were on hand to usher the Lakers fans away from the situation. After all, if the Denver fan could throw a punch as well as he can clearly take one, the Lakers fan might not have fared well in the ensuing scrap.