'I’m not at the end of my story': NBA star LeBron James plans to play until he 'can't walk no more'

LeBron James, one of the finest basketball players of all time, plans on emulating the NFL's GOAT Tom Brady by continuing to play well into his forties – so long as his body allows him to do so.

Multiple-time MVP winner James has already won three NBA Championships during his storybook career to date, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar says that there is plenty of room remaining in his trophy cabinet for more silverware.

When asked by reporters if the idea of retirement had begun to cross his mind, the 34-year-old said that he isn't even close to achieving all he wants to before he finally steps away from the court for good.

"I’m not at the end of my story," James said, prior to the Lakers game with the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"So no, not the way I feel right now. Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We’re going to keep playing until we can’t walk no more."

Brady, the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback is widely regarded as the most dominant player in NFL history at his position and continues to add championships to his collection long after several of his peers have stepped away from professional sports.

Such is Brady's competitive edge, he has said that he wants to continue to play at the highest level until he is 45 - a sentiment which James can understand.

"As long as I still feel great and as long as I can still play at a high level ... I will play this game until I physically can’t or ... mentally I’m a little checked out," he said.

"Then you could start looking at that. I have no idea when that happens but I’m not there."

James' first season with the Lakers was considered a disappointment by his own high standards. He had reached eight consecutive NBA Finals dating back to his time with the Miami Heat and his second spell with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But a return to basketball's showcase game seems possible this year after a refocused Lakers side began their season with a 9-2 record to sit at the summit of the Western Conference.