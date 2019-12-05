 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Dec, 2019 17:03
UFC DC: Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik's stunning knockout power ahead of Washington DC main event (VIDEO)
© USA TODAY Sports / Sarah Stier
Surinamese heavyweight wrecking machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik has battered three successive opponents in the octagon. Check out his two best finishes ahead of his main event bout with Alistair Overeem in Washington DC.

Rozenstruik is known as "Bigi Boy", and the former kickboxing ace has transitioned his prodigious punch power from the ring to the cage as he has transformed himself into one of the most dangerous men in the UFC.

The power-punching heavyweight has starched all three of his opponents so far since joining the UFC, with his two most recent performances leaving watchers open-mouthed in amazement at his stunning fight-finishing ability.

He knocked out Allen Crowder in just nine seconds to register a new UFC heavyweight record for the fastest KO back in Greenville in June.

And, in his most recent outing, he produced another devastating performance to finish former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in just 29 seconds at UFC 244 in November.

Now the former kickboxing star will look to produce a similarly impressive display against former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 Grand Prix champion Overeem in Washington DC on Saturday night.

And if he can replicate the sort of performances we've seen from him in his last two outings, it might not be long before "Bigi Boy" is knocking on the door of a UFC heavyweight title shot.

