UFC DC: Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik's stunning knockout power ahead of Washington DC main event (VIDEO)

Surinamese heavyweight wrecking machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik has battered three successive opponents in the octagon. Check out his two best finishes ahead of his main event bout with Alistair Overeem in Washington DC.

Rozenstruik is known as "Bigi Boy", and the former kickboxing ace has transitioned his prodigious punch power from the ring to the cage as he has transformed himself into one of the most dangerous men in the UFC.

The power-punching heavyweight has starched all three of his opponents so far since joining the UFC, with his two most recent performances leaving watchers open-mouthed in amazement at his stunning fight-finishing ability.

He knocked out Allen Crowder in just nine seconds to register a new UFC heavyweight record for the fastest KO back in Greenville in June.

Blink and you will miss it 👀The second fastest KO in UFC heavyweight history just went down at #UFCGreenville!Nine seconds was all it took Jairzinho Rozenstruik 😱 pic.twitter.com/8uIAj4obos — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 22, 2019

And, in his most recent outing, he produced another devastating performance to finish former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in just 29 seconds at UFC 244 in November.

OH MY WORD 😳Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocks the legendary Andrei Arlovski out in 29 seconds!What a start to #UFC244 card on BT Sport 1 HD! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ShsvAAXIqs — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 3, 2019

Now the former kickboxing star will look to produce a similarly impressive display against former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 Grand Prix champion Overeem in Washington DC on Saturday night.

And if he can replicate the sort of performances we've seen from him in his last two outings, it might not be long before "Bigi Boy" is knocking on the door of a UFC heavyweight title shot.