'That highlight's going viral!' Former UFC star Ross Pearson knocked out by spectacular 'rolling thunder' heel kick (VIDEO)

17 Nov, 2019 09:07
British MMA star Ross Pearson's return from retirement ended in disaster as he was spectacularly knocked out in a UK MMA event in Brentwood, Essex.

Pearson, who found fame as the second British fighter to win The Ultimate Fighter, enjoyed a long career in the UFC and fought 25 times in the octagon following his victory in The Ultimate Fighter Finale back in June 2009.

A run of poor form saw him lose six of his last seven fights inside the octagon as he announced his retirement following a first-round TKO loss to Desmond Green in March this year, but the lure of competition soon had Pearson thinking about a potential return.

That comeback came on Saturday night in the main event of Probellum London in Brentwood, but it did not go to plan for the Australia-based Brit as he was knocked out by Davy Gallon with one of the most spectacular techniques you'll ever see inside an MMA cage, a "rolling thunder" heel kick.

The technique left the commentators stunned, with one exclaiming "Oh sh*t!" while the other shouted: "OH. MY. GOODNESS!"

It was a jaw-dropping finish that produced one of the most incredible knockouts of the year, and consigned Pearson to a shock knockout defeat on his return to MMA.

