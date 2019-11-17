'That highlight's going viral!' Former UFC star Ross Pearson knocked out by spectacular 'rolling thunder' heel kick (VIDEO)
Pearson, who found fame as the second British fighter to win The Ultimate Fighter, enjoyed a long career in the UFC and fought 25 times in the octagon following his victory in The Ultimate Fighter Finale back in June 2009.
A run of poor form saw him lose six of his last seven fights inside the octagon as he announced his retirement following a first-round TKO loss to Desmond Green in March this year, but the lure of competition soon had Pearson thinking about a potential return.
That comeback came on Saturday night in the main event of Probellum London in Brentwood, but it did not go to plan for the Australia-based Brit as he was knocked out by Davy Gallon with one of the most spectacular techniques you'll ever see inside an MMA cage, a "rolling thunder" heel kick.
The technique left the commentators stunned, with one exclaiming "Oh sh*t!" while the other shouted: "OH. MY. GOODNESS!"
It was a jaw-dropping finish that produced one of the most incredible knockouts of the year, and consigned Pearson to a shock knockout defeat on his return to MMA.
