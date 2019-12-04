MMA fighter books opponent for a LIVER transplant ahead of main event clash in Poland (VIDEO)

We've seen plenty of trash talk between fighters ahead of their bouts, but British fighter Scott Askham took things to a new level by booking opponent Mamed Khalidov in for a liver transplant ahead of their bout on Dec. 7.

In a video posted via his promotion's social channels, KSW middleweight champion Askham walked into a Polish hospital and asked the receptionist if he could arrange for an appointment for his opponent, Chechen-born Polish MMA legend and former middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov, following their fight at KSW 52 in Gliwice, Poland on Dec. 7.

Former UFC middleweight Askham has been a revelation since joining Polish promotion KSW in 2018, and has reeled off a hat-trick of finishes in his three fights for the organization to date.

Two of those wins came via vicious body kicks to the liver, which stopped his opponents in their tracks for a pair of impressive stoppage victories.

And when he followed up those two body-kick KOs with a flying knee victory in his most recent outing, Askham claimed the KSW middleweight title.

Now he's set to face former champion Khalidov in a catchweight non-title fight, and the Brit took to social media with a novel way of scoring some early psychological points ahead of their matchup.