 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Post-match handshake turns into INSANE mass brawl at high school basketball game (VIDEO)

4 Dec, 2019 11:57
Get short URL
Post-match handshake turns into INSANE mass brawl at high school basketball game (VIDEO)
© YouTube / azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic
A high school basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona descended into chaos after players of both teams became embroiled in a huge fight right after a postgame handshake.

Saturday’s game between Mesa Skyline High School and Cesar Chavez High School took an unexpected turn when players were lining up for the traditional post-match handshake.

READ MORE: Fist fight: Violent brawl breaks out at Russian football game after final whistle (VIDEO)

After Skyline beat Cesar Chavez, 63-57, the majority of match participants greeted each other in a friendly manner, until a student from Chavez unexpectedly punched a Skyline opponent sparking an insane fight at Phoenix Central High School's gymnasium.

The physical altercation between the two players quickly escalated into a massive brawl involving players of both teams, staff members and spectators, some of whom tried to pull the fighters apart.

Police were called to the scene to calm down the infuriated players, but according to local reports no arrests were made afterwards.

It was a terrible scene,” Skyline coach James Capriotti said. “It was a really bad look after a really good game.”

Also on rt.com No love lost: Female tennis players BRAWL on the court over harsh post-match handshake (VIDEO)

Just unfortunate a good game like that between two of the top 10 teams goes down like that,” he added.

As a result of the brawl, Cesar Chavez High School will forfeit a game scheduled for Friday with all players involved in the brawl being handed a three-game suspension.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies