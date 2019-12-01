'On my way to the legacy': Khabib Nurmagomedov shadowboxes and rides a camel in Abu Dhabi ahead of Tony Ferguson clash (VIDEO)

Khabib Nurmagomedov's has shared his first clips of his training regimen ahead of his April 2020 title fight with Tony Ferguson as he shared video of him hammering the treadmill and shadowboxing during his trip to Abu Dhabi.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion will face former interim champion Ferguson on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. It represents the FIFTH time the pair has been booked to fight, but will be the first fight between the two after the previous four meetings were canceled due to a succession of illnesses and injuries.

Now the pair will finally meet in one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes of 2020, with the Barclays Center playing host to the huge fight.

And Nurmagomedov has wasted no time in getting his preparations underway for his fight with "El Cucuy".

Even though he is over in Abu Dhabi, where he attended the UAE Warriors MMA event on Saturday night, Khabib has found time to get his training underway, and even shared some of early footage of his work as he hit the treadmill at his hotel gym and worked out with some shadowboxing in the desert. He even found time to pose for a quick photo while riding a camel!

Explaining why he has started his training so early, even during an overseas trip, Khabib said he wanted to ensure he didn't waste a single moment as he prepares to face arguably the strongest challenge of his MMA career to date.

"Run to meet your dream, she herself will not come to you and do not forget that the race can be very long," he posted on his treadmill video.

"If you are ready for a difficult and debilitating run into a long life, then you have to start, or at some stage in your life, you will meet a rival who will get ahead of you, not because he is better than you, but simply because he started earlier you.

"Do not waste time, it's time to act."

And he signed off his most recent post, a video of him shadowboxing in the Abu Dhabi desert, with a simple message.

"On my way to the legacy. Let’s go Eagle. #AndStill"