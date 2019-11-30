Nervy Liverpool extend Premier League lead to ELEVEN points despite late Brighton fightback

Liverpool tightened their grip on what would be a first league title in 30 years after they hung in to beat a stoic Brighton side 2-1 in a match which saw goalkeeper Allison issued with a late red card.

The win, coupled with the solitary point Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could muster away to Newcastle on Saturday, means that Jurgen Klopp's side appear to have a near insurmountable advantage atop the English Premier League table but they were forced to batten down the hatches to survive a dogged Brighton fightback following Allison's 76th minute dismissal for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

Ballon d'or candidate Virgil van Dijk struck twice in the opening 25 minutes to give Liverpool what appeared to be a definitive lead against a Brighton side teetering near the foot of the table but Liverpool were uncharacteristically porous in a game which saw the visitors enjoy more possession (55 percent) than their hosts as well as tallying a very respectable 12 shots.

Allison's red card prompted a tangible nervousness around a near-freezing Anfield as Brighton piled forward and their one man advantage began to tell on 80 minutes when totemic defender Lewis Dunk tucked a quick-thinking free kick into the corner of substitute 'keeper Adrian's net.

The goal galvanized Brighton but an equalizer never came as they continued to probe until the final whistle. The win places Liverpool on 40 points from 14 games, 11 ahead of Manchester City and Leicester, who have a game in hand.

🔴Liverpool have equalled their all-time longest unbeaten run in the top-division of 3️⃣1️⃣ games (W26 D5). The record was originally set by Kenny Dalglish’s team between May 1987 & March 1988.Here’s how their unbeaten run ranks in PL history . . . pic.twitter.com/vlUGat01xt — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 30, 2019

17/7 - Since the start of last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists than any other Premier League defender (17), while Virgil van Dijk has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender in that time (7). Deluge. #LIVBHApic.twitter.com/QWfar59uBP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2019

Liverpool's win comes as Manchester City could only manage a 2-2 away draw with Newcastle, while dark horses Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at home by London rivals West Ham.

Klopp will now look towards next Wednesday's crunch Merseyside Derby with city rivals Everton to increase their advantage at the summit of the division. Leicester, meanwhile, play Everton on Sunday where they will be hoping to reduce the gap behind the leaders to a still significant eight points.