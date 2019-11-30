 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nervy Liverpool extend Premier League lead to ELEVEN points despite late Brighton fightback

30 Nov, 2019 17:32
AFP
Liverpool tightened their grip on what would be a first league title in 30 years after they hung in to beat a stoic Brighton side 2-1 in a match which saw goalkeeper Allison issued with a late red card.

The win, coupled with the solitary point Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could muster away to Newcastle on Saturday, means that Jurgen Klopp's side appear to have a near insurmountable advantage atop the English Premier League table but they were forced to batten down the hatches to survive a dogged Brighton fightback following Allison's 76th minute dismissal for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

Ballon d'or candidate Virgil van Dijk struck twice in the opening 25 minutes to give Liverpool what appeared to be a definitive lead against a Brighton side teetering near the foot of the table but Liverpool were uncharacteristically porous in a game which saw the visitors enjoy more possession (55 percent) than their hosts as well as tallying a very respectable 12 shots. 

Allison's red card prompted a tangible nervousness around a near-freezing Anfield as Brighton piled forward and their one man advantage began to tell on 80 minutes when totemic defender Lewis Dunk tucked a quick-thinking free kick into the corner of substitute 'keeper Adrian's net. 

The goal galvanized Brighton but an equalizer never came as they continued to probe until the final whistle. The win places Liverpool on 40 points from 14 games, 11 ahead of Manchester City and Leicester, who have a game in hand. 

Liverpool's win comes as Manchester City could only manage a 2-2 away draw with Newcastle, while dark horses Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at home by London rivals West Ham.

Klopp will now look towards next Wednesday's crunch Merseyside Derby with city rivals Everton to increase their advantage at the summit of the division. Leicester, meanwhile, play Everton on Sunday where they will be hoping to reduce the gap behind the leaders to a still significant eight points.

