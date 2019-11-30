‘The Mourinho effect’: Fans hail Jose as Spurs make it 3 wins from 3 under new boss

Tottenham continued their perfect start under new manager Jose Mourinho as they beat Bournemouth 3-2 to move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

A goal in each half from England midfielder Dele Alli helped do the damage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they made it three wins from three since Mourinho took over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this month.

With London rivals Chelsea suffering shock home defeat to West Ham, Spurs cut the gap to Frank Lampard’s team to six points as Mourinho’s men again showed signs of their resurgence under the Portuguese.

Since Jose Mourinho joined Spurs:Tottenham: 3 games, 3 winsChelsea: 3 games, 0 winsMan United: 2 games, 0 winsArsenal: 2 games, 0 wins pic.twitter.com/J90Zb826Mq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2019

Fans in particular praised the impact Mourinho has had on England attacking midfielder Alli, whom on taking charge Mourinho had asked whether he was “the real Dele or his brother” following his indifferent form in recent months.

Against the Cherries on Saturday the 23-year-old was again at the heart of much of Spurs’ good work, and his first goal arrived on 21 minutes as Son Heung-min brilliantly directed a long ball into his path for him to tap in.

Alli’s second came five minutes into the second half as he took the ball down brilliantly on his chest before dinking the ball over Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal.

2 - Dele Alli has scored two goals in a Premier League game for the first time since April 2018 (vs Chelsea), and for the first time in a Premier League home game since January 2017 (also vs Chelsea). Bracing. #TOTBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2019

Dele Alli has now been directly involved in three Premier League goals in two games under José Mourinho.He was directly involved in just two goals under Pochettino this term. pic.twitter.com/EU0Fz8Nre1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 30, 2019

Jose has got Dele back to his best 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PdHVaM9YJh — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 30, 2019

Spurs then made it three when Moussa Sissoko volleyed home from a Son cross, although there was time for Harry Wilson to pull a goal back with a superb free-kick into the top corner before turning home deep into injury time.

But while it took the shine off the result somewhat it did not stop Mourinho making it a hat-trick of wins in his first three games in the Spurs dugout.

With fans singing his praises, Mourinho's toughest test to date will come when he takes Spurs to former club Manchester United for what promises to be an intriguing Premier League encounter on Wednesday.